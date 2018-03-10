Forestburg, Saint Jo races at Reunion Run

All three of the Saint Jo High School cross country runners ran a personal best at the Reunion Run at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur on Saturday.

Logan Morman ran his way to 26th place with a time of 18:39.46, while Grant Stiteler ran a 25:48.75.

For the girl’s division, Kassidy Pitman ran her best of 14:55.56 for 83rd place at the Reunion Run.

“This was the biggest meet we have been to all year,” said Saint Jo Cross Country Coach Taylor Klement. “All three runners came out and ran season bests, so I was very pleased with their overall effort. Hopefully the improvement will continue as we get closer to the district meet.”

Saint Jo wasn’t alone with runners who completed a personal best at the Reunion Run as Forestburg’s Sol Martinez ran across the finish line with a personal best of 16:01.89.

Lady Horn Issabella Roller wrapped up the Reunion Run with a time of 16:28 against tough competition with mostly larger 3A and 4A schools, including Decatur, Argyle and Holliday.

“The main problem we have is that the kids are very timid when they are the only one or two form our school, and the other schools have full teams, but we have this same problem when we run against schools our size,” said Forestburg Cross Country Coach Greg Roller. “Slidell, Bellevue, Midway, all have full teams.”

Forestburg will race at Ponder on Oct. 3, with the district meet approaching on Oct. 10 in Bowie.

“Our goal is to advance our two high school girls to regionals,” said Roller.

The Reunion Run was a successful meet for Forestburg seventh grader Justynne Roller, who shaved two minutes off her time to finish 64 out of 108 runners from larger schools with a time of 18:15.

“This was almost two full minutes faster than her previous best time,” explained Roller.