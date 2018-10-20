Freshmen/sophomore parent night readied

Bowie High School has scheduled the freshmen/sophomore parent night for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Salli Page, student services coordinator, said this is an opportunity for these students and their parents to find out about high school as an underclassman and preparing for life after high school.

During this evening their will be multiple parent meetings available.

5 p.m. – Computer lab one, dyslexia informational meeting and in computer lab three, English as a second language meeting.

5:30 p.m. – Library, dual credit-orientation; computer lab two, dual credit in industrial technology certification, welding, machining, HVAC and petroleum technology; in computer lab three, dual credit in /health science and in computer lab five, freshmen/sophomores, preparing for the next step.

6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – All the programs from the 5:30 p.m. slot will be repeated at the same locations.

Page said parents and students will have an opportunity to talk with freshman and sophomore teachers about their courses.

Other topics for the evening will include: Course syllabus, grading expectations, curriculum resources, homework expectations and tutorials.

Those with additional questions may call Page at 689-2802.