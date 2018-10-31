Plans for the Fall Friends of the Library Book Sale are underway with the sale opening at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7.
The sale will be at the Bowie Community Center in Pelham Park with all the proceeds going to library projects.
There will be a good selection of fiction, non-fiction books and DVDs for both adults and children.
Days and hours of the sale will be as follows: 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 7; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 8; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 9; and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10.
Stock up at the sale for those long cold winter days when a good book will warm your bones.
Friends of Library ready Fall Book Sale for next week
