Gold-Burg crowns homecoming king and queen

DeAnna Molinaro and Will Hamilton were all smiles after being named the 2018 homecoming queen and king during pre-game festivities on Friday night. The crowning took place in pre-game ceremonies and included nominees taking a ride around the field on classic autos and a helicopter landing on the field as it brought the game ball. It was a happy homecoming as the Bears then dominated Woodson 41-16 in the first home win in three years. See more photos from the night’s activities inside the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.