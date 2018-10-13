Grand Jury re-indicts Sanders

A total of 14 people received indictments out of the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session this week including the reindictment of a Nocona woman charged in connection with the intoxication manslaughter death of two people in October 2015.

Terri Donnell Sanders, 55, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of manslaughter and two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Sanders, 52 at the time of the accident, was driving a 2008 Toyota Landcruiser east on U.S. Highway 82 when her vehicle crossed the highway stripe and collided head-on with a 1995 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Brent Michael Winkler, then 20, Iowa Park, who was driving westbound.

Winkler and a back seat passenger, Kyle Kemp, 20, Burkburnett, were both killed on impact. A third passenger, Jackson Pennington, 22, Wichita Falls, received serious injuries.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Melvin Mark Dewayne Bowling, 39, in jail, possession of a controlled substance four to 200 grams, June 14, $100,000 bond.

