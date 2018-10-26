Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramona

Robbins

December 5, 1942 – October 23, 2018

BOWIE – Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramona Robbins, 75, passed away on Oct. 23, 2018 in Richardson, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Ronnie Lawson officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Lupe was born on Dec. 5, 1942 in San Diego, TX to Raul and Vidala (Mendoza) Segura.

On May 5, 1978 Lupe married Windol Robbins in Wichita Falls. She worked for the Comerica Bank in Dallas and as a bank teller for the Bowie Bank for many years.

Lupe dedicated herself to her community, she served as Director of the Women’s Shelter, President of Angel Food Ministries of Bowie and a board member for Ebenezer Daycare. She will be remembered with love and appreciation as being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a servant of her community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Augustine Segura.

Lupe is survived by her husband, Windol Robbins Sr., Bowie; children, Nancy Zuniga, Carrollton, Jeanna Royal and husband Frank, Princeton, and Jeffrey Zuniga and wife Kay, Rockwall; grandchildren, Robert Blocker, Kirsten Royal, Neal Zuniga, Kurston Royal and Jentezen Zungia; great grandchildren, Izaiah Blocker and Raven Blocker; sisters, Maria Clark and husband Colin, Gore, OK and Lucia De La Rosa, Corpus Christi; nieces, Patrica Macias, Sandra Cantu, Sissy Clark, Lisa Robbins and Regena Van Etten; and nephews, Augustine Segura Jr., Daniel Segura, Tiger Clark, Bucky Clark, Kent Robbins and Mark Robbins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

