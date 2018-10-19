Herman Wallie Kittrell Sr.

April 25, 1954 – October 14, 2018

CHICO – Herman Wallie Kittrell Sr., 64, died on Oct. 14, 2018, in Dallas, TX.

The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with the Rev. James O. Kittrell officiating.

Kittrell was born on April 25, 1954, to James and Letha May (Busby) Kittrell in Spur. He married Joann Sorrels on Jan. 21, 1972 in Gainesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Syvlie Kittrell, Edith Kittrell, Goldie Glidewell, Ruth Robinson and Sue Cavitt; and brothers, Clarence Kittrell and Larry Kittrell.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joann Kittrell, Chico; daughters, Wanda Truax, Bowie and Misty Campbell, Runaway Bay; sons, Herman Kittrell Jr., Decatur, David Kittrell, Chico, C.J. Kittrell, Paradise, James Kittrell, Bridgeport, Larry Don Kittrell, Chico and Charles Kittrell, Bridgeport; 24 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, James Kittrell, Montague; sisters, Bonnie Dubose and Carolyn Hogan, both of Marietta, OK and Gelema Kittrell, Chico; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.