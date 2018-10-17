Howard receives additional indictments

District Attorney Casey Polhemus reports that Defendant Ricky Dale Howard was indicted on Oct. 16, 2018 for one count of first degree felony indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts of second degree felony indecency with a child by exposure, and twelve counts of second degree felony possession of child pornography. 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey set bond at $850,000.
The new charges stem from an ongoing investigation involving the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, the 97th District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and Nocona Police Department.
This guy needs no bond