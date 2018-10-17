Howard receives additional indictments

District Attorney Casey Polhemus reports that Defendant Ricky Dale Howard was indicted on Oct. 16, 2018 for one count of first degree felony indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts of second degree felony indecency with a child by exposure, and twelve counts of second degree felony possession of child pornography. 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey set bond at $850,000.

The new charges stem from an ongoing investigation involving the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, the 97th District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and Nocona Police Department.