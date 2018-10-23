Joan Elizabeth Bell

June 18, 1941 – October 20, 2018

BOWIE – Joan Elizabeth Bell, 77, died on Oct. 20, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

Family has chosen arrangements with direct cremation entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Bell was born on June 18, 1941 in Corning, NY to Nicholas and Gertrude (Ginnan) Morrison. She graduated from Corning Free Academy and attended Elmira College in New York.

She married Thomas C. Bell on Aug. 15, 1989 in Lake Worth.

She worked in administration for John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Bell, Bowie; daughter, Jacqueline Blauvelt, Hawthorne, NJ; son, James Morrison, Ocala, FL and two grandchildren.