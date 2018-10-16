Katie Lou Thomas Wade

May 20, 1927 – Oct. 13, 2018

DECATUR – Katie Lou Thomas Wade, 91, died on Oct. 13, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the First United Methodist Church of Sunset.

The burial followed at the Sunset Cemetery where she joins her husband, Jim Wade.

Katie was born May 20, 1927 to Loyd and Mary Thomas. She met the love of her life, Jim in West Texas. They were married for 60 years until he passed away in 2003.

She was a lifelong homemaker who enjoyed sewing, reading and ceramics. She spent many years helping her husband manage cattle and grow produce on their working farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 65 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Mary Thomas, and her husband, Jim Wade.

Katie is survived by her children, Kaye Elmore and husband Teddy, Bandera, Kathy Wilkins and husband Jamesm Sunset, and Ike Wade and wife Patty, Dublin; three grandchildren, Kristi Robinson and husband Stewart, Kim York and husband Jim, and Sam Hirst Wade; great grandchildren, Kortni and Rayse Robinson, Kailey and husband Caleb Riley and Collin York and fiancé Kali Westfall; sister, Billie Clifton, Amarillo; sister-in-law, Peggy Heugatter and husband R.L., Sunset; Judy Wade, Shawnee, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

