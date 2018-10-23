Kim Kay Burk

October 31, 1966 – October 18, 2018

BOWIE – Kimberly Kay Burk, 51, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 18, 2018.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Friends and family will celebrate the life of Kim at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie with the Rev. Ron Abbott officiating.

Kim was born on Oct. 31, 1966 in Waurika, OK to Charles and Sandra Kay (Kladzen) Fuller.

If Kim could be described in a single word, it would be Superhero. Like most superheroes, Kim could defeat the impossible while making it look easy. Kim, however, possessed a trait other superheroes do not possess: Heart.

Kim had a heart of gold. A heart so pure, it poured out of her on a daily basis. A heart that loved her family and friends beyond measure. A heart that was not afraid to share her love for Christ with anyone that crossed her path. A heart that will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Although Kim no longer walks this earthly life, her legacy will continue to live on through the lives of those she touched as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and Nana.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kay Fuller.

Kim is survived by her husband, Joseph Burk, Bowie; daughter, KaSandra Burk and boyfriend Kelly Parchman, Bowie; daughter, Holly Burk, Bowie; son, Mark Burk and wife Brittany Jones, Joy; father, Charles Fuller, Bowie; grandkids, Gina, Mason, Corbyn, and Miley; sister, Christy McCarley and husband Burk, Bellevue; sister, Leslie Shaw and husband Keith, Nocona; brother, Aaron Fuller and husband Ralph Ortiz, Krum; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Arrangement entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication