Lady Rabbits play tough game against district leader Holliday

Playing the only other undefeated team in the district, the Bowie Lady Rabbits came up short Tuesday night at Holliday.

The Lady Eagles won the heated match 3-1 in a loud and raucous gym that provided a heated atmosphere. Both teams celebrated every point like they had just won the match itself as every point seemed important in the district matchup where the winner would be in first place.

The Lady Rabbits did not get off to the best start as they fell behind 7-3 in the first set. They closed the lead to 11-9, but just could not get much closer as Holliday extended their lead due to the strength on their front line, especially when Breanna Box was rotated up. The Lady Eagles led 20-15 and were able to close the set out by playing mostly point for point as they won 25-19.

The second set started much closer with Bowie trailing 8-7 early on. They were not only able to take the lead, but build a bit of separation as they led 15-10.

The string of great play came due to some great serving, especially off the bench from Laken Cullum and Moriah Rayburn, but great defense behind that as the Lady Rabbits front row started to step up with some key blocks, with Lexi Kirkham ending with a game high eight blocks for Bowie.

The Lady Rabbits were able to closeout the set with Holliday not being allowed to get back into it as they won 25-17 to tie the match.

All the momentum Bowie had built up from winning the last set so easy went out the window as they struggled with their serve-receive to start the third set and quickly dug themselves into a 9-1 hole.

The hole was just too big to dig out of as the Lady Eagles had their biggest lead of the set 20-10. Despite the Lady Rabbits outplaying them from there, they could not make up the 10 point defecit as they lost the set 25-18.

Bowie needed to win the next set to force a fifth and final set. The teams went back and forth early on, but the Lady Rabbits were able to get some momentum going to build a decent 15-10 lead midway through the set.

Unfortunately, Holliday started to climb back as Bowie’s lead shrunk to 16-14, 18-17, before falling behind 21-19.

The Lady Rabbits were still in the set though and with a few luck bounces and solid play could take control of the set back. Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles were able to close the set strong as they won 25-21 to win the match.

