Lady Rabbits win at Henrietta 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started the second round of district Tuesday on the road at Henrietta.

With their first meeting going to five sets with the Lady Rabbits coming out the victor, Bowie was strapped in for what they anticipated would be a battle. Coming off back to back losses against district leader Holliday and rival Nocona, the Lady Rabbits could not afford a third straight loss if they wanted to stay in third place.

Bowie came out in the first set sharp and focused. They took a narrow lead in the opening points and never let go. They grew their 9-6 lead to 20-15 and were able to hold on to win the first set 25-21.

The second set was all Lady Cats as they jumped to an early 5-0 lead and held a sizeable 18-12 lead with momentum. After a timeout, the Lady Rabbits were able to win nine of the next 10 points to take a 21-19 lead. Henrietta was able to cut the lead to within one 23-22 that could have gone either team’s way, but it was Bowie who closed out the set, winning it 25-23 to go up 2-0.

It seemed like déjà vu as the Lady Rabbits again fell behind early in the third set, trailing 10-5. After 10 more points, Bowie still faced a five point deficit 15-10 and was running out of points.

It seemed like they were on their way to pull off another come-from-behind win as they cut the lead to 16-14, but that would be as close as the Lady Rabbits got. Henrietta took control from there and was able to win the set 25-21 to force a fourth set.

Needing to put a stop to the Lady Cats hope of forcing a fifth set, it did not look good for Bowie early on as they fell behind 12-8.

Climbing back to take the lead 18-17, the Lady Rabbits were able to close things out and win 25-22 to win the match.

