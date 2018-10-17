Lady Rabbits win on road at Childress

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second straight game on the road Saturday at Childress.

Coming off a brilliantly played four set win against fourth place Henrietta, the Lady Cats were no match for the Lady Rabbits as they won in straight sets. With scores of 25-8, 25-13, 25-13, no set was ever in question for Bowie.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 10 kills. Landra Parr led the team with 10 assists while Abby Zamzow was right behind her with nine assists and led the team with three aces. Defensively, Taygon Jone led the team with 11 digs and Lexi Kirkham had two blocks. The Lady Rabbits next game is at noon on Oct. 20 at home against first place Holliday.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.