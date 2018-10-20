Lady Rabbits win third straight

Starting the second round of district with two wins in a row, the Bowie Lady Rabbits made it three Tuesday at home on senior night against City View.

While the Lady Mustangs made the Lady Rabbits work, they were still no match as Bowie won in straight sets.

With the entire high school football team in full pads straight from practice cheering them on for the first set the Lady Rabbits got off to a steady start.

The girls from City View were not going to give up free points and were going to make Bowie earn every point they won.

The teams went back and forth, neither one able to get more than a two-point lead. The Lady Mustangs held an 11-9 lead, but the Lady Rabbits won four of the next five points to take a one point 13-12 lead.

Bowie kept that momentum going and opened up a 17-13 lead. City View could not close the gap as the Lady Rabbits closed the set strong as they won 25-19.

The momentum from the end of the first set carried over into the second as Bowie held an 11-4 lead early on. The Lady Mustangs played the Lady Rabbits about even for the rest of the set, getting within five points 20-15, but could not dig themselves out of the hole they dug as Bowie won the second set 25-19.

Up two sets, the third set seemed prime for City View to steal a set off the Lady Rabbits. An early 4-1 lead from the Lady Mustangs seemed like it might spell future doom for Bowie, but they quickly closed the lead.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.