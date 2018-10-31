Man robs his ‘ex,’ takes her vehicle

A 30-year-old Forestburg man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly robbed a former girlfriend, vandalized her vehicle and later took the car.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Kory Kunkel was arrested after a series of incidents on Sunday involving a woman whom he was in a relationship with at one time.

Sunday evening Melanie Brown found the windows of her 2016 Hyundai had been broken out and she believes the suspect was Kunkel. The vehicle was at a residence in Sunset.

A short time later Kunkel is accused of coming back to the scene and he forcibly took Brown’s keys and cell phone, before he jumped into her car and left.

Brown called 911 with one deputy going to Sunset and a second to Bowie, where they believed Kunkel drove the car. He was captured a short time later in Bowie and the car was found.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.