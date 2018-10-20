Montague County to become ‘Purple Heart County’

Montague County has been nominated to be designated a “Purple Heart County,” and a proclamation for this recognition will be considered during the Oct. 22 Montague County Commissioner’s Court meeting at 9 a.m.

County Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy said they would like to invite all Purple Heart recipients to attend this meeting to be present when the proclamation is presented.

The purpose would be to honor and recognize all Montague County Purple Heart recipients living or dead, and all veterans who live in the county who served in the military.

Murphy said the proclamation was sought by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a national service organization that supports, advocates and assists wounded veterans.

The Purple Heart Award is presented to U.S. military personnel in the name of the president who were wounded or killed as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces on or after April 5, 1917. With its predecessor the Badge of Military Merit, which was a heart made of purple cloth, the Purple Heart medal is the oldest military award still given to American military members.