Montague Eagles wrap up first football season with a win

Last Thursday, the Montague Eagles football team faced the Wichita Christian Stars in Gold-Burg in their last game of the season.

In the team’s second meeting of the season, the Eagles won the contest by a final score of 44-24. The Eagles end the year with a record of 5-1, going on a winning streak their last five games.

The Stars won the toss to begin the game and elected to receive. The Stars first drive ended in a touchdown with a failed PAT.

Later in the quarter, the Eagles answered with a 31-yard touchdown run by Michael Wetmore. Early in the second quarter the Stars were intercepted by the Eagles, Jerome Travis, who returned the ball 67 yards for the Eagles’ second touchdown.

The Stars countered with a 51 yard touchdown run on their next possession, bringing the score to a 12-12 tie.

The Eagles quickly advanced the ball down the field on their next possession, and Conley Kleinhans capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Wetmore.

