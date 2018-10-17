Montague Sports Roundup

The Montague Lady Eagles traveled to Wichita Christian Thursday to beat the Mustangs 21-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a very tough match up.

Outstanding stats include Kate Sherwin getting six digs and four kills. Skyler Smith had nine digs and five kills.

Emilee Reed had seven digs while Charli Snow had 10 digs and six kills. Addi Eichler had three assists. Kaygan Stone had three kills and five digs.

Montague also won the Jerry Allen Memorial Tournament on Saturday for the fifth year.

Montague beat Petrolia seventh grade 25-5, 25-10, Wichita Christian eighth grade 20-25, 25-18, 15-2 and then Petrolia eighth grade in the championship 25-23, 25-18.

Stats for the three combined games include: Charli Snow 10 aces, 13 digs, seven kills; Skyler Smith four aces, 27 digs, 16 kills; Kate Sherwin three aces, four kills, 12 assists. Emilee Reed 7 digs, 4 kills, Addi Eichler 4 aces, 12 digs, Kaygan Stone 11 digs.

The Lady Eagles close the season at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at home against Saint Jo.

The boy’s football team also played at Wichita Christian after the volleyball game and they walked away victorious 54-12.

The boys are now 3-1 on their first season and will travel to Victory Christian in Decatur on Oct. 18 for a rematch of their only loss of the season.

Montague’s cross country team fared well at the district meet as Skyler Smith placed fourth, Addi Eichler eighth, Emilee Reed 10th and Eli Croxton ninth.