No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion the highest amount ever offered in a lottery drawing.

Mega Millions officials said no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night’s drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday.