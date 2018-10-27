Nocona Chamber celebrates Trunk and Treat Oct. 31

Nocona celebrates Halloween on Oct. 31

The chamber of commerce’s Trunk or Treat will be in Mary Beckman Davis Park. Participants are invited to bring their candy and set up in a decorated spot starting at 4 p.m. and treating begins at 5 p.m. going until candy runs out. In the event of rain it moves to the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum barn. At the fire department on East Willow Street, volunteers will pass out glow sticks and candy.