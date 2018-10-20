Nocona General readies annual health fair

Nocona General Hospital will present its 18th annual Health Fair from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the Nocona Elementary gym, located at 200 Montague Highway.

There will be free screenings for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood oxygen level.

Free flu shots will be available while supplies last.

Get ready for the winter season with a quick check of your health by visiting the health fair. Along with these free screenings there will be many other information booths available to offer health information.