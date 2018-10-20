Nocona ISD earns perfect score on FIRST rating

Nocona Independent School District received a perfect score in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

The perfect scores gives the district a superior rating of 100 out of 100 points for the 2016-2017 school year. Trustees approved the report during Monday night’s board meeting.

The report holds districts accountable for the quality of its financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.

The FIRST report examines all aspects of the district’s financial practices from compliance with debt, cash on hand versus current investments, liability ratios, deficit budget and administrative cost ratios.

There are 15 indicators a district can score on, with the first four set up with a pass or no pass grading. Districts receive up to 10 points on the other 11 indicators, with Nocona ISD receiving all 10 points in each category.

“Our business office is doing a great job of making sure we are in compliance,” said Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters. “This is the state’s way of agreeing with that.”

Trustees also approved the purchase of a new maintenance truck in the amount of $19,812 as the district takes older vehicles out of service.