Nocona Marching Band earns straight ones

The Pride of the Tribe marching band from Nocona High School must have taken some inspiration from its music, “Rise of the Phoenix” for Saturday marching contest as the musicians received straight ones.

Nocona competed at University Interscholastic League’s Region 7 contest at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Under the direction of Erin Hanson, the band had been struggling in the final weeks to even get on the field to practice. A band showcase planned for the night before had to be cancelled due to the field conditions at their home stadium.

“They did really well receiving straight ones, I am so proud of them,” exclaimed Hanson.

This is Hanson’s second year as head director at Nocona High School and her fourth year at NGH moving up from assistant director. She said from what she has been able to find it has been about eight or nine years since the band received straight ones.

