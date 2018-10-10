Nocona wins matchup at Bowie

It is always a big game when county rivals Bowie and Nocona play, but there were actual stakes involved in the volleyball teams game at Bowie on Saturday.

The winner would have sole possession of second place in the district heading into the second round as both teams only district loss had been to Holliday.

Despite the home court advantage, though both teams brought loud and spirited crowds, it was the Lady Indians day as they won in straight sets before the Lady Rabbits knew what happened.

It got started in the beginning of the first set as Nocona got out to an early, but substantial, 7-3 lead.

Even as Bowie got a hold of themselves, the closest they were able to get was two points as the Lady Indians led 16-14 mid game.

From there the Lady Rabbits just could not close the gap as Nocona was able to hold strong and end up winning the first set 25-22.

Despite Bowie needing to turn things around, it was the same story to begin set two. Nocona’s strong serves and relentless attacks led to a 10-5 lead early in the set.

Unlike the first set, the Lady Rabbits never could close that margin as the Lady Indians lead grew and grew. Nocona closed the set on a 15-5 spree to win the one-sided set 25-10.

Needing to win the third set to continue the match, with the hometown crowd behind them and wanting to beat their county rival, the third set seemed poised for Bowie to win. It looked like it was going to go that way as the Lady Rabbits had an early 4-1 lead.

Unfortunately for Bowie, it was all Lady Indians after that as they quickly tied the score before taking a 12-8 lead and never looking back. The margin continued to get bigger as Nocona would end up winning the set easily 25-13 to win the match.

