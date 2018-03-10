Panthers football 5-0 after win

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Saint Jo Panthers kept the good times rolling Friday night as they stayed undefeated by beating Lingleville at home.

The game was over at halftime as the Panthers last second score before the half put them just over the 45 point mark to win 80-31.

Saint Jo got things started right away as Eli Jones threw a touchdown to Chance Bennett to go up 8-0. They then forced a turnover on downs on the Cardinals opening drive and scored on their next offensive play as Hunter Garrett scored from 19 yards out to up 14-0.

The process was repeated as the Panthers stopped Lingleville and scored on their next possession as Bennett took a shovel pass 10 yards for a touchdown to go up 22-0.

The Cardinals then pulled off some ingenuity offensively. Their running back plunged into the line and was bounced backwards. He looked up field and threw the ball to a receiver down the left sideline, who scored 51 yards later to cut the score to 22-6.

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.