Pauline Roxy (McKee) Jackson

February 18, 1929 – October 14, 2018

DECATUR – Pauline Roxy (McKee) Jackson, 89, died on Oct. 14, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Jon Page officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sunset.

Jackson was born Feb. 18, 1929 in Henrietta to Phillip and Vera McKee. She married Johnny Jackson in 1947 in Henrietta and together had one son, Wayne Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Jackson; sisters, Kathryn Haddox, Mary Fagan and Marie Ridde; and brothers, W.C. McKee, Junior McKee and Elmer McKee.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Jackson; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters; brother, B.W. McKee, Splendora, TX; one sister, Myrtle Lee Bowser, Leveland; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.