Prairie Valley claims district title; Saint Jo, Forestburg, Gold-Burg wrap up regular season

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs clenched the district title with a 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 win over Gold-Burg on Tuesday night to wrap up the 2018 regular season.

Both teams are now headed to the playoffs as the game landed the Lady Bears in second place for the district.

“Gold-Burg came ready to play,” said Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “It was a tough game but we pulled through.

Shelby Roof put down 10 kills for the Lady Bulldogs, while Emily Carpenter provided nine kills, 16 assists and 11 digs. Sydni Messer added 21 assists, 11 digs and seven aces, Kincaid Johnson had two blocks and Hailey Winkler led the defense with 26 digs.

“I am extremely proud of these girls and what they have accomplished so far this season. Winning the district championship was something we set as a goal at the beginning of the season and accomplishing it was very exciting.

These girls have worked hard and have been working hard towards this for several years and to see them so excited and achieving this level of success is rewarding in itself,” said Carpenter.

Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh called the loss a tearjerker for her team, but also is proud of the way her team played.

“The girls played their hearts out. The match was much closer than the score indicates,” said Cromleigh. “Points were long, it was a very intense match. The girls really have grown as a team. I am thrilled for them to be district runner-up.”

