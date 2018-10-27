Prospects still scattered ahead of quail season opener

This year’s quail season opens Saturday, Oct. 27 like a covey rise, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s experts; everything’s up in the air.

Predictors leading up to the season showed bobwhite numbers down across the board, due in large part to dry conditions last winter that left hens scratching to get by.

Untimely rainfall during the latter part of the summer also could have an impact on nesting success, and the recent deluges that have hammered much of the state, in combination with an unexpected cold snap, may not bode well for late hatch efforts.

“Our surveys statewide indicate bobwhite numbers are below the 15-year average, and that’s due mainly to the weather,” said Robert Perez, upland game bird program leader with TPWD. “That doesn’t rule out hotspots where quail production did maintain some birds. Our surveys don’t fine tune down to the county level, but overall, right now it’s just a big unknown.”

