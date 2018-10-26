Retired school group readied annual barbecue

Fall is in the air and you are invited to “follow your nose” to the Montague County Retired School Personnel Association annual barbecue fundraiser.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 10 and come enjoy dinner served up by some of your favorite retired educators in the Bowie Junior High School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m.

These friends from your school days will serve beef, sausage, beans, slaw, potato salad, dessert and drinks. Tickets are $10 and take out is available. You can also get going on the holidays with the bake sale, silent auction and raffle which will be in progress

Knowing you are coming helps to plan for plenty, so buy your tickets in advance from a member you know or be sure to show up early.

Call Ronnie or Mary Ann Ewing, 928-2278; Larry Palmer, 872-6083; David or Jody Brewer, 894-6300 or Johnell Thompson, 995-2184 for more information.

The annual get together raises funds, $1,500 each, for scholarship assistance for as many aspiring teachers as we can afford with this event.

This single fundraiser offers people who like barbecue and who care about education the opportunity to support the scholarship which will be awarded in May.