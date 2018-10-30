Robert “Bob” Creighton

November 8, 1954 – October 26, 2018

NOCONA – Robert “Bob” Creighton, 63, died on Oct. 26, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with minister Jack McBride officiating. Interment followed in Ringgold Cemetery.

Creighton was born on Nov. 8, 1954 in Indianapolis, IN to Donald and Phyllis Brummett Creighton.

Creighton worked most of his life as a mechanic. He married Sharon Carson on Nov. 2, 1981 in Montague. Creighton served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Creighton, Nocona; mother, Phyllis Creighton, Martinsville, IN; sister, Sheri Creighton, Martinsville, IN; brothers, Danny and Donny Creighton both of Martinsville, IN, sons, David Suson, Azle and Coy Suson, Nocona; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.