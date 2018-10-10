Saint Jo ISD announces homecoming court

Saint Jo High School presents the homecoming court for 2018. Princess representatives for each class are: Freshman, Elaina Everson; sophomore, Tori Lardizabal and juniors, Trinity Brawner and Kymber Pitman. The 2018 senior queen candidates are: Hallie Hinds, Madelyn Ogden, Kalei Prine, and Bethany Thomas. The Saint Jo High School 2018 Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime of the varsity football game on Oct. 12, where the Panthers will take on the Savoy Cardinals, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.