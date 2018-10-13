Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district at home Tuesday against City View.

Needing to win every game before heading into their rematch against Holliday next week, the Lady Indians took care of business against the Lady Mustangs, beating them in straight sets.

While they easily won the first set 25-10, City View made it a struggle for Nocona in the final two sets. The scores ended up being a bit closer than expected as the Lady Indians won 25-19 and 25-22.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 12 kills and 11 digs. Rachel Patrick was right behind with 11 kills while Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 29 assists. Laramie Hayes had a team high five blocks and tied Kleinhans with 11 digs.

Nocona will play Henrietta at noon on Oct. 13 at home. They play at Holliday on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs went up against district powerhouse Windthorst on Tuesday at home.

While they gave everything they could, it was not enough to steal a set off the Lady Trojans as Prairie Valley lost 25-10, 25-13, 25-9.

Kincaid Johnson and Shelby Roof led the Lady Bulldogs with five kills each. Sydni Messer led the team with six assists while Emily Carpenter had a team high 10 digs and two blocks.

Prairie Valley will get tested again against Archer City as they play at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 on the road.

Saint Jo

It was a struggle for the Saint Jo Lady Panthers on Tuesday as they played at Lindsay.

Facing a 2A team that has yet to lose a game in district and has beaten several bigger schools, the Lady Panthers had their work cut out for them. Saint Jo did their best, but could not steal a set or make the girls from Lindsay sweat too much as they lost 25-10, 25-12, 25-7.

The Lady Panthers next play Collinsville at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 on the road.

Gold-Burg

It was always going to be a tough game for the Gold-Burg Lady Bears as they hosted district power Archer City on Tuesday.

Hoping to replicate their first matchup that saw them make the Lady Cats sweat a little bit in a few sets, the Lady Bears just wanted to compete with them. Archer City came out and never let their foot off the gas as they won each set in a one-sided fashion 25-8, 25-1, 25-5.

Gold-Burg next plays at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 on the road.