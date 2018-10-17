Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians were outlasted by Henrietta in the second round of district in a tight five-set match on Saturday by 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 26-28 and 13-15.

Averee Kleinhans led the Lady Indians with a whopping 28 kills and 23 digs, while Trystin Fenoglio provided her team with 46 assists.

Ella Nunneley put up four blocks and added 12 kills and Brooke O’Neal chipped in five ace serves.

“The games that we lost were point-for-point,” said Nocona Lady Indians Coach Tiffany Clay. “We had several opportunities to close it out, but we just didn’t execute.”

The Lady Indians will take on Childress at home this Saturday. The varsity game will follow the junior varsity games set to begin at 11:30 a.m. in two gymnasiums.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers edged out the Alvord Lady Bulldogs in a five-set home match on Friday night. Bailey Melton powered the Lady Panther offense with 13 kills while adding in eight blocks.

Charity Brawner led her team with 20 assists and chipped in six kills and four blocks, while Hannah Reyling and Maddie Ogden each put down eight kills each. Kaitline Harris provided an additional 15 assists.

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers will take on Forestburg at home this Friday. The varsity game will follow the 4:30 p.m. junior varsity match.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears put up a four-set fight against Electra on the road Saturday despite several players out due to illness.

Despite battling through, the Lady Bears were topped 20-25, 25-17, 13-25, 18-25.

“We played phenomenal volleyball against Electra,” said Gold-Burg Lady Bears Coach Cheryl Cromleigh. “We played our best match as a team. We had three out sick, so I played with a small, scrappy lineup.”

The Lady Bears wrap up district action on the road at Prairie Valley at 10 a.m. Oct. 23.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were topped in three sets to volleyball powerhouse Archer City on the road Saturday by 15-25, 18-25, 11-25.

Despite the loss, the Lady Bulldogs played well against the strong team.

“This was an exciting game for us, although we were unable to take them past three, we played well,” said Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “We are still struggling to keep momentum going in our favor, but we have done a great job of hanging in there with these tough teams.”

The Lady Bulldogs will play against Harrold on the road Saturday. Games begin at 10 a.m.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns fell 7-25, 7-25, 6-25 to Valley View on Friday despite four kills from Kassidy Travis and seven digs from Lacy Huddleston.

Athena Britain led the team in ace serves and Faith Moore provided four assists.

“We played okay,” said Forestburg Volleyball Coach Cori Hayes. “It has been a long and frustrating season for the girls but they are still playing with a lot of passion and heart.”

The Lady Horns will play at Saint Jo Friday.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.