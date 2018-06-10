Volleyball roundup: Nocona, Saint Jo earn district wins; Forestburg, Gold-Burg struggle against opponents

The Nocona Lady Indians took care of business on the road at Childress Tuesday to keep themselves in a tie for second place in the district as the first round is winding down.

Following their disappointing home loss against district leader Holliday, the Lady Indians beat the Lady Cats in straight sets in easily comfortable fashion as the sets got less competitive as they went 25-14, 25-11, 25-7.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 13 kills, 13 digs and four aces. Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 26 assists as Coach Tiffany Clay experimented running a 6-1 offense instead of the 5-2 they have run all season. Ella Nunneley was second with seven kills and Laramie Hayes was second with 11 digs.

Fearing her team might play down to their opponents following their toughest match of district so far, Clay had nothing to worry about.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.