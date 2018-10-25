What is best and the worst Halloween candy?

With so many lists out there, it’s tough to compete. So we take some age-old advice. Since we can’t beat ’em, we’re going to join ’em. And by join ’em, we mean we’re taking 12 lists of best and worst candies published on reputable websites, add in our own CandyStore.com customer survey data (over 40,000 surveyed!) and mash them all together into the ultimate list.

Here’s how we did it. First, we looked at the following lists of best and worst Halloween candies.

Next, we surveyed over 40,000 of our own customers. Then, we put the best and worst candies into a spreadsheet. In Column A we had a number value. We weighted each list, so a candy that got listed as the worst gets 10 points, while one that ranks 10th worst gets one point. Same idea goes for the best list. We then tallied up the points and created our list.

Without further ado:

What is the best candy?

The 10 Best Halloween Candies

Now we get to the fun part. You can probably guess most of the candies on this list. They’re popular for a reason. But in case you wanted to know how your tastes stack up, here is the weighted list of the best Halloween candies of all time.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat Bars

5. M&M candies

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey

For more information visit:

https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/halloween/definitive-ranking-best-worst-halloween-candies/