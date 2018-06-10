Workman makes playoff roster

Bowie’s own Brandon Workman made the final cut of the Boston Red Sox playoff bullpen on Friday, hours before they played game one of the American League Divisional series against the rival New York Yankees.

Workman was one of four pitchers vying for the final two spots in the bullpen for the playoffs. The other three were Joe Kelly, Heath Hembree and Bobby Poyner. In the end, he and Kelly were chosen over Hembree and Poyner.

Workman has had an up and down season in the sense that he was called up to the majors three different times during the season after starting the season with the minor league team in Triple A.

He has been steady, posting a 3.27 ERA while pitching 41.1 innings and striking out 37 batters. With the Red Sox posting the best record in the majors after winning 108 games, expectations are a world series win or bust in Boston.

With great starting pitching and a dynamite closer, the bullpen has been the worry for fans.

The key stat that pushed Workman to grab one of the two remaining spots though was his performance against the Yankees this season.

New York, who set a major league record hitting 267 home runs this season, have hit only .204 with a .691 OPS in 61 plate appearances against him.

The best of five series will start Oct. 5 and will be televised on TBS.