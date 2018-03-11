Lady Rabbits fall to Brock

It was not the Bowie Lady Rabbit’s night on Tuesday as they lost to Brock in the bi-district round of the playoffs to end their season at Graham High School.

The Lady Rabbits made it a good fight, but ultimately the Lady Eagles won 3-1 as they controlled the final two sets for the most part.

The first set got off to a close start, with both teams trading points and Brock holding a slight 8-7 lead.

Bowie was able to take their first lead of the set 14-13, but the Lady Eagles took over from there scoring seven of the next eight points to go up 20-15.

The Lady Rabbits tried to right the ship, but could not gain an advantage as the teams traded points as Brock went on to win 25-21.

Down one set, things did not go well for Bowie as they started the second set.

The Lady Eagles came out and gained an early 7-3 lead. The Lady Rabbits came back with some strong serving to not only tie the score at 9-9, but take a 14-11 lead.

The lead opened up to a 20-15 and the good times kept coming for Bowie.

Along with good serving, some blocks at the net got into Brock’s players heads as they started to commit errors that gave the Lady Rabbits free points.

They closed the set strong as they won 25-17 to tie the match up.

Hoping to ride on that momentum, instead it was the Lady Eagles who got out to an early, but small lead.

That lead proved sustainable as the 4-1 lead turned into a 14-11 lead before things started to turn.

Unfortunately for Bowie, things turned even more in Brock’s favor as the lead ballooned to 21-14 as they coasted to win 25-16 and take a one set lead.

“Third set we struggled some more with passing and moving through our digs which kept our offense from executing,” Coach Breanna Jones said. “Brock was really good at keeping the ball in play and at changing the speed of their offense, which made it harder to defend.”

The Lady Rabbits needed to win the fourth set if they hoped to keep their season alive. Even in the set they won, Bowie had not started a set well and that trend continued in the worst way. The Lady Eagles got out to a 12-3 lead as things were not going good for the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie did their best to cut the lead down to 15-10, but could not get any closer in the next 10 points. Brock held a 20-15 lead and the Lady Rabbits were running out of points. It was there were Bowie made their best attempt at a comeback, winning five of the next seven points to cut the lead to 22-20 and forcing the Lady Eagles to call a timeout.

Hoping Brock would bow to the pressure of not just giving up a big comeback, but with it being a playoff game, it seemed possible for the first time since the beginning of the set that Bowie would be able to win the fourth set as the end drew near.

Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles settled down and won the next three points to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

“When I think back on this team, I will remember the way they battled,” Jones said. “Sometimes they won and sometimes they lost, but they always battled.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.