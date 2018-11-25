Annual nativity display readied Dec. 1 in Saint Jo

Make a trip to First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo, 306 W. Boggess St./FM677 South, to see a collection of nativity sets from people in Saint Jo, as well as the surrounding area.

The display includes sets as tall as four-to-five feet to a nativity so small you can hold it in the palm of your hand. The display will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Various mediums will be represented including metal, wood, felt, china, ceramic and more. This is the fourth year to sponsor the display.

If you would like to share your nativity set call Rhelda Harris at 940-995-2720 or Laurie Martin at 940-995-3099.

There also will be carol singing with refreshments to follow from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 2. There will be special music from several local individuals and choirs including the bell choir from First United Methodist Church of Bowie. There is no admission.