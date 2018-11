Special Olympics Texas had a bocce tournament on Nov. 1 at Bowie High School’s Jackrabbit Stadium with athletes from all over Montague County competing, including: Saint Jo Junior High, Saint Jo High School, Prairie Valley, Bowie Intermediate, Bowie Junior High, Bowie High School, Nocona Middle School and Gold-Burg. Josh Miller from Saint Jo High School concentrates as he rolls the ball during the competition. See more photos inside the weekend edition of The Bowie News.