BEDC plans open house Nov. 30

An open house is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 for the Bowie Economic Development Office building, which is home to the Bowie economic development boards, Bowie Chamber of Commerce and Bowie Community Development.

Everyone is invited to start their Fantasy of Lights “Sip & Stroll here, which also takes place this night. Take a tour of the new offices located at 101 East Pecan.