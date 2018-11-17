Bellevue Lady Eagles compete at American Airlines Center

The Bellevue girls lost their first game of the year on Wednesday night as they got to play Poolville at the American Airlines Center.

Unfortunately, playing in a pro arena might have unnerved the Lady Eagles a bit as they lost a low scoring game 31-23.

Early on it definitely showed as Bellevue had trouble scoring as they trailed 10-4 heading into the second quarter.

Fortunately, they played better in the second quarter and went into halftime tied 14-14. The third quarter saw both teams struggle to score, but the game remained close as the Lady Monarchs led 20-19.

Poolville was able to pull away in the fourth quarter as the Lady Eagles continued to struggle scoring while the Lady Monarchs was able to score enough to win comfortably 31-23.

FreeDom Morris led the team with 11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Zoe Berry had four points, three rebounds and two steals. Cassie Simpson had four points, four steals and four rebounds.

