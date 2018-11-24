Bowie Fire Department honors its ladies auxiliary with award

The City of Bowie Fire Department honored the ladies Monday night naming the auxiliary recipients of the Roy Gene Williams Award which recognizes exemplary volunteerism to the fire department.

Auxiliary members are generally firefighters spouses or significant others who provide not only personal support for their member, but also help with providing supplies such as water or food while they are fighting fires. The auxiliary also coordinates its own fundraisers which in turn are used to buy supplies the department may need.

Lee Adams, lieutenant, presented the award reflecting on the history of its namesake, Roy Gene Williams, who was a 45-year-member of the department including 21 years as volunteer chief. His wife, Donna, also was very active in the auxiliary and was one of the founders.

