Bowie goes 3-2 in first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up their first tournament Wednesday, playing five games in three days at their hosted Hoopin’ into the Holiday Classic.

They made it out with a positive 3-2 record with some promising things seen as the tournament went along.

The Lady Rabbits started the tournament against Graham. It was a low scoring affair that was back and forth.

Bowie had a small lead at the end, but the Lady Blues were able to pull the 37-36 win on a last second shot to give the Lady Rabbits their first loss of the season.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 11 points and was the only player to score in double figures.

Bowie’s second game was a rematch against Burkburnett. The Lady Rabbits had beaten the Lady Bulldogs the previous week, but Burkburnett was able to exact some revenge.

In another low scoring game, Bowie fell behind in the second quarter and despite pulling close in the lowest scoring fourth quarter, the Lady Rabbits came up short 37-35.

Abbi Gamblin and Landra Parr each scored nine points to lead the team.

Bowie played one more game on Monday as they played Callisburg. The Lady Rabbits led at halftime, but the Lady Cats cut the lead to 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Luckily, Bowie was able to hold Callisburg to five points and was able to win 45-37 to end the first day on a positive note.

Hope Howard led the team with 13 points while Davis was second with 12.

The Lady Rabbits played Iowa Park on Tuesday and unlike the games on Monday, Bowie ran away with it.

A second quarter scoring margin of 16-2 broke open the game and the Lady Rabbits was able to continue to pour it on in the second half as they won easily 54-23.

Gamblin led the team with 13 points while Taygon Jones and Howard each chipped in 11.

Bowie closed out the tournament against Windthorst. Again, a strong second quarter 19-5 difference broke the game open and the Lady Rabbits were able to coast to an easy victory 56-35.

Davis led the team with 23 points while Howard added 14 and Gamblin 10.

The Lady Rabbits next play at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Mineral Wells.

