Bowie News invites you to cocoa and cookies Dec. 1

While you are getting ready for the Christmas tree lighting and Fantasy of Lights Parade on Dec. 1, the staff of The Bowie News invites you to stop in our office at 200 Walnut Street to enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas cookies from 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

For those youngsters who have yet to pen their letter to Santa Claus this is an opportunity to write it and drop it off in Santa’s mailbox located just outside our doors. Santa letters will be published in the holiday greetings paper on Dec. 22.

For mom and dad, if you are looking for a great stocking stuffer, get $5 off a subscription (print or digital). Gift certificates will be available and are easy to pop in a Christmas card.

The News looks forward to sharing some Christmas spirit with you prior to the parade on Dec. 1.