Bowie opens season with heavy hearts

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started their season last week with games in back-to-back days and somehow came away with two wins despite the school tragedy hanging over everything.

After a miscommunication and a rescheduling, the Lady Rabbits hosted Hirschi on Friday to open the season.

Unfortunately, news of the auto accident that killed a Bowie senior started spreading a few hours before the game and the girls minds were elsewhere.

Bowie was able to hold a lead in the low scoring game 19-15 at halftime. It was a rough and tumble game with a lot of fouls being called on both sides. The Lady Rabbits led 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams picked up the scoring in the fourth quarter, but it came as a result of both teams being in the bonus and sending players to the foul line and capitalizing off of turnovers. While the Lady Huskies hit a three at the buzzer, Bowie was ahead enough to win 44-43.

Abbi Gamblin led the team with 10 points while Hope Howard and Lexi Kirkham each had seven.

The Lady Rabbits had to turn around and travel to Callisburg on Saturday. Coach Chuck Hall thought his girls looked exhausted since they are not in the best shape and since they are still trying to process the accident, but they still took care of business.

They had a solid 30-19 lead at halftime, but came out in the third quarter flat as the Lady Cats got back in the game and cut the lead to 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fortunately, Bowie was able to play well in the fourth quarter and extend their lead as they won by double digits 54-43.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 17 points and Howard was second with 14.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.