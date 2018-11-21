Bulldogs face Christ Academy

The Prairie Valley basketball teams hosted Christ Academy on Friday night.

While girls team won a low scoring affair, the boys lost a game where they were playing catch up the whole game to make it a competitive affair.

The Lady Bulldogs won 29-25 in a game of low shooting percentages. Kincaid Johnson led the team with eight points and nine rebounds while Shelby Roof led the team with three assists and finished with seven points. Sydni Messer led the team with six steals.

Coach Jeanni Carpenter is proud her team got the win, but knows there is still work to be done on the offensive end.

“Despite the win we are still figuring things out,” Carpenter said. “We have a lot of depth on the bench which will be very important this season. We need to shoot the ball better and rebound better. For this early in our season I’m overall pleased with what I’m seeing.”

The Bulldogs ended up losing 60-52. Carter Lemon led the team with 21 points by making seven three-pointers. Williams Winkler joined him in double digits with 16 points and also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.