Cars collide at State Highway 59/Lover’s Lane

There were no injuries in a Wednesday afternoon accident at the intersection of State Highway 59 North and Lover’s Lane about 3:40 p.m. Brooke Benson, 22, was driving an Avenger south on Hwy. 59 and Darlene McGaughey, 62, Nocona, was driving a Mazda stopped at the light behind another vehicle. Benson was behind McGaughey and ran into the back of her when the light turned green, telling police she looked away from the road and when she turned back she saw the Mazda. She attempted to avoid it by swerving to the left but struck the back left of the vehicle states the Bowie Police report. (News photo by Barbara Green)