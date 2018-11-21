Cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal up $2.41

A traditional, Texas-style Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost $48.49 this year, up $2.41 from a year ago, according to the special Texas Farm Bureau Thanksgiving Meal Report.

The survey records the cost of 10 holiday staples—including turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pecan pie.

Turkey prices led the increase, with a 16-pound turkey ringing in at $19.74.

The cost of a turkey in Texas stores, however, is still lower than the national average of $21.71 for a 16-pound bird, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s food price survey.

