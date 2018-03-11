Dancing to the Stars winners named 11/03/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0 Dancing to the Stars handed out the mirror ball trophies tonight to the 2018 winners. All the dancers stand with Gaylynn Burris and her partner Ron Moses won the People’s Choice Award. (Center)Courtney Rhyne and her partner Jarion Weaver, won the mirror ball as the couple that raised the most money. The evening raised more than $42,000 which will be used by the Bowie Rotary Foundation, Bowie Chamber of Commerce and North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation and other local charities. See your mid-week News for full coverage. (Photo by Barbara Green) Jarae Scruggs cheers on her dad, Gayno Shelton, as he was escorted to the stage to perform by Gary and Daniel Mosley members of the state championship Bowie High School basketball team. A large group of players joined them on stage for a rousing dance number. (Photo by Barbara green)
Leave a Reply